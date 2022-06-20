3 Chicago Attractions, Tours Make TripAdvisor List of Best Things to Do

When it comes to attractions and tours, Chicago has some of the best in the U.S., according to new TripAdvisor rankings.

In its recent "Traveler's Choice" rankings for 2022, TripAdvisor named three Chicago attractions and tours among the "best of the best" things to do.

The rankings list the top things to do in cities across the U.S., and are broken into subcategories like experiences and attractions.

On the list of Top Food Experiences was Chicago's Underground Donut Tour, which ranked at no. 11 out of the top 25.

For Top Sailing and Day Cruises, Chicago's Architecture River Cruise took the seventh spot.

And under Top Attractions, the Art Institute of Chicago ranked at no. 23. Another Midwest attraction also made the cut, with the Taliesin Preservation, Inc. in Spring Green, Wisconsin, ranking at no. 9.

The rankings are calculated using the number and quality of reviews from travelers on TripAdvisor's website, the company stated.