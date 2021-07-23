WOODSTOCK

Woodstock Vehicle Collision Kills 2 Large Horses, Causes ‘Heavy Damage'

Officials do not know how or why the horses got into the roadway

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

Two horses were killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision in suburban Woodstock, according to officials.

At approximately 4:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to Route 120 and Thompson Road where two vehicles were located with "heavy damage," Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

“A white Ford van struck one horse at the intersection of Thompson Rd. and a red GMC pickup truck struck a second horse just west of the intersection,” Vucha said.

Neither driver was injured, but the separate collisions resulted in the death of two horses in the roadway. 

Route 120 was immediately closed in both directions and the crew remained on the scene for an hour and a half assisting with the cleaning and removal of the horses.  

“We were not made aware of how or why the horses got into the roadway, but the McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating this crash and any further questions pertaining to the investigation should be referred to them,” said Vucha. 

The roadway was reopened in both directions at 6:30 a.m.

