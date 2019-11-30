Teen, Woman Arrested After Attempted Robbery Turns Into Shooting on Chicago’s West Side

A teenage girl and 21-year-old woman were both arrested by Chicago police after the woman allegedly shot the teen who police said attempted to rob a dog from her on Friday.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Drake, 21-year-old Araceli Diaz met with a 14-year-old girl, intending to sell her a dog. The girl pulled out a BB gun, and said she was going to take the animal without paying for it. Diaz then pulled out a gun, striking the victim twice in the chest, police said.

Diaz was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said she had a Firearm Owners Identification card, but no Concealed Carry License. The 14-year-old girl was charged with felony attempted robbery.

Diaz will have a bond court hearing on Dec. 1, while the juvenile suspect has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 9.