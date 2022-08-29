Deadly Shooting After Car Chase Outside Morgan Park Police Station Leaves Woman Killed, Man Injured

A woman was killed and man was wounded Sunday night in a shooting following a car chase just outside the 22nd District Police Station in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, according to police.

At approximately 8:47 p.m. in the 1900 block of Monterey Avenue, the two were traveling northbound in a vehicle when a grey Chrysler approached them and someone inside began firing shots at the vehicle, police said.

The victim behind the wheel, a 42-year-old man, attempted to drive away from the suspect, heading in the direction of the 22nd District station, police said.

As the suspect's vehicle continued following, the victim drove into the sally port of the station. The suspect from the grey Chrysler then pulled up and fired several rounds, police said.

The man got out of his vehicle and walked to the front door of the station, where officers found him, according to police. He was taken initially taken to a hospital in serious condition. Authorities later reported he suffered a graze wound to his lower body and was in good condition.

The woman, 46, was shot in the head and was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Several bullets struck the station and officers heard the gunshots from inside, police said.

“Just another act of senseless violence in our city. We ask everyone run to the police. And to have these offenders so brazen as to shoot at a police station. A woman lost her life tonight outside the 22nd District. There are no words, terribly sad,” 19th Ward Ald. Matthew O’Shea said.

According to police, no one is in custody, and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown on Monday at 11 a.m. is scheduled to provide about recent public safety efforts and investigations.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.