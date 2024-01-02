Woman severely injured in a fire rings in 2024 with new car

A Chicago woman who was severely injured in a fire is ringing in 2024 with a brand new car after winning a contest at Homewood's Chevrolet dealership.

Tiease Holmes entered the Homewood Chevrolet Cares contest at the end of 2023, writing about the day she lost her home and nearly lost her life.

Holmes ran back into her burning home to save her four children when her clothes caught fire.

“I had three surgeries, skin grafting, blood transfusions and medicated baths,” she said. “I was burned over 40% of my body.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Holmes lost her job as a nurse and spent nearly six months in a burn unit in the aftermath of the fire.

Her moving story was selected as the winner out of hundreds of entries in the ninth year of the Homewood Chevrolet Cares contest

On Christmas Eve, Holmes was given the keys to a brand new 2024 Chevrolet Trax.

“You don’t get many chances like this,” she said. “This is going to help me with my children. It's going to help me get to my doctor’s appointments. It's going to help me with my life. I am still in shock.”