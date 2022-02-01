Chicago Police

Woman Killed, Security Guard Hurt in Shootout Near Chicago Public Safety Headquarters

A woman was shot and killed and a security guard injured Tuesday afternoon in a shootout near Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on the South Side.

The woman, 59, was caught in the crossfire after a male shot at a 34-year-old security guard who then fired back about 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 35th Street p.m., Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The security guard was also taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to his leg, and was listed in good condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Area detectives were investigating.

