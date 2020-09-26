Woman Killed in Suburban Green Oaks Crash

A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday in north suburban Green Oaks.

According to preliminary information, a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic was eastbound about 4:40 p.m. on Route 137 when the driver tried to make a U-turn or tried to turn left onto Interstate 94, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

A westbound 2007 Ford 500 struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet, and a man riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson behind the Ford dropped his motorcycle to avoid the crash and slid on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

A 74-year-old Fox Lake woman who was riding in the Chevrolet suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The 76-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Ford, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries, while the 36-year-old man on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.