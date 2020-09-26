Green Oaks

Woman Killed in Suburban Green Oaks Crash

Getty Images

A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday in north suburban Green Oaks.

According to preliminary information, a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic was eastbound about 4:40 p.m. on Route 137 when the driver tried to make a U-turn or tried to turn left onto Interstate 94, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

A westbound 2007 Ford 500 struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet, and a man riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson behind the Ford dropped his motorcycle to avoid the crash and slid on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Local

American League Central 38 mins ago

Chicago White Sox Playoff Update: Division Standings, Tiebreakers, and the Road Ahead

Edgewater Beach 1 hour ago

Chicago Police Officer Fires Shot at Alleged Gunman in Edgewater Beach

A 74-year-old Fox Lake woman who was riding in the Chevrolet suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The 76-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Ford, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries, while the 36-year-old man on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Green Oaks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us