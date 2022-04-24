Woman Killed in Round Lake Residence Fire, Authorities Say

A woman has died after a fire inside of a duplex in suburban Round Lake on Saturday morning, officials say.

According to Greater Round Lake fire officials, firefighters were called to a residence in the 100 block of Providence Lane for reports of a fire just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

A neighbor reported the fire to authorities, with dark-colored smoke pouring from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived just minutes later.

Firefighters entered the building to search for occupants, and found a woman in the second floor of the home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

One of the dogs that lived inside of the residence also perished, while another was rescued by firefighters at the scene.

Officials believe that the blaze started in the kitchen, but are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.