Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash As Suspect Fled Scene of Nearby Shooting

A woman has died after a suspect in a nearby shooting crashed into the vehicle she was riding in near the intersection of Irving Park Road and Western Avenue early Sunday morning in Chicago's Horner Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a K-9 officer was sitting at a traffic light at the intersection of Irving Park Road and Damen at approximately 3:03 a.m. when he heard gunshots. The officer saw a muzzle flash from a Toyota Corolla, which then attempted to flee the scene.

The officer activated the lights on his patrol vehicle and began to follow the Toyota, which then attempted to go through a red light at Irving Park Road and Western Avenue. That is when the Toyota slammed into a Nissan Rogue at the intersection.

According to authorities, two people were inside the Rogue at the time of the collision. A woman, who was riding in the passenger seat, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Illinois Masonic, where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what injuries the driver suffered in the crash.

The alleged gunman’s vehicle crashed into a nearby gas station after the collision, and an unknown number of individuals fled the scene. A weapon was recovered from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say the target of the shooting is unknown at this time, and officers are combing through surveillance video to piece together what transpired after the shots were fired.

No suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.