Woman Killed in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Jefferson Park, Police Say

Police siren lights
A woman was killed Friday night in a fatal hit-and-run in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to authorities.

At approximately 10:47 p.m., a 65-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was hit by a tan Jeep heading northbound, police said.

According to police, the driver did not stop and continued driving.

The woman sustained head trauma and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning and Area Five detectives were investigating.

