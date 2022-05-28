Woman Killed in Ashburn Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Friday night, according to police.

The 34-year-old woman was crossing a street in the 2900 block of West Columbus at approximately 8:28 p.m. when she was struck by a black SUV that was driving westbound on the roadway.

Police say the vehicle did not stop after striking the woman, and immediately fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are no suspects in custody, and detectives are investigating.