Woman Hospitalized and Man Arrested After Battery on Blue Line Train in Oak Park, Officials Say

A woman was hospitalized and a suspect taken into custody Thursday after a battery on a CTA Blue Line train in suburban Oak Park, according to police.
The incident took place at around 2:10 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Oak Park, who said police responded to a report of a battery in progress on a westbound Blue Line train stopped at the Oak Park Avenue station.
Authorities said the incident took place inside a train car, with a witness telling investigators that it began as an argument near Kedzie Avenue, then moved onto the platform "after an unknown person had pressed the assistance button near the Austin Boulevard."
Local
A 34-year-old woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment, according to police, who said the extent of her injuries were unknown.
Officials said a 26-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.
Further details were not immediately available.