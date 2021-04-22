Oak Park

Woman Hospitalized and Man Arrested After Battery on Blue Line Train in Oak Park, Officials Say

A woman was hospitalized and a suspect taken into custody Thursday after a battery on a CTA Blue Line train in suburban Oak Park, according to police.

The incident took place at around 2:10 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Oak Park, who said police responded to a report of a battery in progress on a westbound Blue Line train stopped at the Oak Park Avenue station.

Authorities said the incident took place inside a train car, with a witness telling investigators that it began as an argument near Kedzie Avenue, then moved onto the platform "after an unknown person had pressed the assistance button near the Austin Boulevard."

A 34-year-old woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment, according to police, who said the extent of her injuries were unknown.

Officials said a 26-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

