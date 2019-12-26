Woman Found Strangled to Death in Brainerd Business

A woman was found strangled Christmas Day inside of a commercial business in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 10:50 a.m., authorities responded to a business in the 1100 block of West 95th Street and found the 32-year-old unresponsive with visible bruising to multiple areas of her body, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy found that the woman, who remains unidentified, died of strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.