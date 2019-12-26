Brainerd

Woman Found Strangled to Death in Brainerd Business

The woman's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's office

A woman was found strangled Christmas Day inside of a commercial business in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 10:50 a.m., authorities responded to a business in the 1100 block of West 95th Street and found the 32-year-old unresponsive with visible bruising to multiple areas of her body, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy found that the woman, who remains unidentified, died of strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Local

Indiana Dunes National Park 1 min ago

Indiana Dunes National Park Eyes Erosion-Fighting Sand Traps

Akiem Hicks 37 mins ago

Vikings vs. Bears: Amukamara Limited, 4 Others Miss Thursday Practice

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

BrainerdChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us