Woman Found Shot Dead in Bathtub, Another Hurt in Gresham, Police Say

Police were searching for a man who they say shot two women, one of them fatally, early Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

One of the women, 22, was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head in the 8200 block of South Justine Street around 5:30 a.m., Chicago police said. Her name hasn’t been released.

Another woman, 20, was on a sidewalk outside with a gunshot wound to her face, police said. She was hospitalized in serious condition at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

Police said they were looking for a male suspect. No arrests were reported.

Police did not release more information.

