Woman found dead in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the woman was discovered in the 8200 block of South Vernon at approximately 9 a.m.

The woman had suffered apparent trauma to her neck area, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner is expected to rule on a preliminary cause of death Sunday, according to officials.

No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating the death.