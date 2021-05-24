Metra

Woman Fatally Struck by Train at Gladstone Park Metra Station

Metra and the Chicago Police Department planned to review video footage to learn what happened prior to the woman being struck.

A woman using a pedestrian crossing at Chicago's Gladstone Park Metra station was fatally struck by a train Monday evening, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the station, which is located at the Kennedy Expressway and Austin Avenue. The woman, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, Metra police said.

Inbound and outbound trains on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line were initially halted while first responders worked on scene, however trains had resumed travel in both directions as of 7:30 p.m.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

