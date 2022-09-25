Woman Escapes From Would-Be Kidnapper in West Loop, Chicago Police Say

A woman managed to get away from a man who attempted to kidnap her early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, according to authorities.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon when an unknown offender approached her and grabbed both of her arms, Chicago police said in a community alert. The offender attempted to pull her into a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan, but the woman screamed and was able to fight him off.

A passenger in a nearby Lyft vehicle confronted the suspect, who drove away in the minivan. The minivan was later recovered by police, according to authorities.

The suspect is said to be between 30 and 40 years old and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall. At the time, he was wearing a white baggy sweatshirt rolled up to the elbows with dark writing on the front and grey baggy sweatpants, police stated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at cpdtip.com