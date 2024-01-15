Woman dies, suspect in custody after Back of the Yards shooting

A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman during a domestic disturbance at a Back of the Yards business on Monday.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the business in the 4800 block of South Ashland at approximately 3:33 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, a 31-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired shots at a 33-year-old woman, hitting her in the chest and head, according to police.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody, and a gun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Charges are pending in the case.