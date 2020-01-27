Indiana

Woman Convicted in Fatal Indiana Bus Stop Crash to Appeal Sentence

Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison in October

The northern Indiana woman who plowed her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, as they crossed a two-lane highway to board their school bus in Oct. 2018 will appeal her sentence, NBC affiliate WNDU reported.

Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison in October.

Local

Old Town 1 min ago

Man Dies in Fall After Taking Down Christmas Decorations at Old Town Apartment Building

Bill Murray 2 mins ago

This Looks Familiar: Bill Murray Spotted in Woodstock Where ‘Groundhog Day’ Filmed

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed in the Rochester, Indiana, crash. An 11-year-old boy was severely injured.

The crash led to statewide changes, prompting the Legislature to increase penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

NBC Chicago/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IndianaBus Stop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us