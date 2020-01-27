Woman Convicted in Fatal Indiana Bus Stop Crash to Appeal Sentence

The northern Indiana woman who plowed her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, as they crossed a two-lane highway to board their school bus in Oct. 2018 will appeal her sentence, NBC affiliate WNDU reported.
Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison in October.
Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed in the Rochester, Indiana, crash. An 11-year-old boy was severely injured.
The crash led to statewide changes, prompting the Legislature to increase penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.
NBC Chicago/Associated Press