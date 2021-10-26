Woman Charged With Killing Newborn and Burying the Boy in Backyard of Home

A woman has been charged with killing her newborn child last fall and burying the boy in the backyard of her home in Leyden Township.

Alvory C. Chavez Ramos, 23, suffocated her newborn son sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Chavez Ramos had given birth in the bathtub of her family home and then covered the child’s mouth and nose when he began to cry to prevent relatives from discovering the baby, the sheriff’s office said.

When the baby stopped moving, Chavez Ramos placed him in a plastic bag and buried him in the back yard, the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s remains were discovered in May 2021 and an autopsy determined the cause of death was asphyxia, the sheriff’s office said. DNA tests confirmed Chavez Ramos was the child’s mother and she was arrested Saturday.

She told police she had concealed her pregnancy from family because “she did not want them to be angry with her,” the sheriff’s office said.

Chavez Ramos appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on $95,000 bond.