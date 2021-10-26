leyden township

Woman Charged With Killing Newborn and Burying the Boy in Backyard of Home

A woman has been charged with killing her newborn child last fall and burying the boy in the backyard of her home in Leyden Township.

Alvory C. Chavez Ramos, 23, suffocated her newborn son sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Chavez Ramos had given birth in the bathtub of her family home and then covered the child’s mouth and nose when he began to cry to prevent relatives from discovering the baby, the sheriff’s office said.

When the baby stopped moving, Chavez Ramos placed him in a plastic bag and buried him in the back yard, the sheriff’s office said.

Local

melissa de la garza 18 mins ago

CPD Releases Video Looking to Identify Suspects in Teen Wrestler's Fatal Shooting

jason ervin 22 mins ago

Chairman of City Council's Black Caucus Questions Why Officers Are in Jobs Civilians Could Do

The child’s remains were discovered in May 2021 and an autopsy determined the cause of death was asphyxia, the sheriff’s office said. DNA tests confirmed Chavez Ramos was the child’s mother and she was arrested Saturday.

She told police she had concealed her pregnancy from family because “she did not want them to be angry with her,” the sheriff’s office said.

Chavez Ramos appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on $95,000 bond.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

leyden townshipalvory chavez ramos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us