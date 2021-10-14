Woman Arrested, Charged With Murder in Fire That Killed 62-Year-Old Chicago Man

A 64-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 62-year-old man, who was killed in an apartment fire the woman allegedly set on Wednesday.

According to Chicago police, Dementhrice Boykin of Chicago was arrested Wednesday and faces first degree murder charges in connection to the death of the man, who died after an apartment fire in the 5000 block of West Ida B. Wells Drive on Wednesday.

Boykin is accused of deliberately setting the fire, which police say caused the man’s death.

She is also facing one felony count of aggravated arson in connection with the blaze.

No additional information on the case was immediately available.