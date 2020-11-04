Austin

Woman, 70, Hit by Stray Gunfire in West Side Home

A bullet went through a front window and struck the woman’s chest at 6:20 p.m.

A 70-year-old woman was wounded by stray gunfire that entered a home Wednesday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A bullet went through a front window and struck the woman’s chest at 6:20 p.m., according to statement from Chicago police.

She was taken from the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. She was listed in good condition.

No arrest has been made.

An hour earlier, a 60-year-old man was shot on a sidewalk blocks away in the 4900 block of West Ohio Street, police said. He was grazed in his arm.

