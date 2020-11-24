Wisconsin coronavirus

Wisconsin Sets New Record for Coronavirus Deaths

Wisconsin set another record for COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as Gov. Tony Evers begged people not to celebrate Thanksgiving with anyone outside their households as the diseases rages across the state.

The state Department of Health Services reported COVID-19 was a factor in another 104 deaths on Monday, breaking the old daily record of 92 set on Nov. 17. The disease has been factor in 3,115 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The DHS reported another 6,202 confirmed cases on Monday. The state has now seen 363,973 cases since March.

The only bit of encouraging news was infection numbers remain below last week; the seven-day average for positive tests stood at 28.7% as of Monday, down from 36.5% last week.

Evers said during a news conference Tuesday that people must avoid gathering with anyone they don't live with to celebrate Thanksgiving to avoid infection.

“Please make the hard choices,” he said.

