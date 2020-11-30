Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins Tuesday Across Chicago

Chicago officials reminded residents that the city's winter overnight parking ban begins Tuesday and runs into the new year.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation issued a reminder that Chicago's overnight parking ban will continue through April 1, 2021 each night from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

“Safety is our top priority during winter storms,” DSS Commissioner John Tully said. “Residents can help us keep the City’s critical roadways safe by following posted restrictions, allowing for snow vehicles to gain immediate access to these roads.”

Because DSS works to clear the city's major roadways, especially during the snowy months, cars left on designated streets obstruct the path for snowplows impacting traffic flow, according to DSS.

City officials said violators of the parking ban will be towed with a minimum fee of $150, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles will be brought to 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento.

"There is also a separate snow related ban that affects another 500 miles of main roadways across the city that is activated by the Department during extreme weather, when there are at least two inches of snow on the street, regardless of time of day or calendar date," a release said.

Flyers are hanging around Chicago reminding residents of the ban, DSS said.

For a map of streets impacted by the ban, click here.