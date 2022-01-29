Winning $1M Illinois Lottery Ticket Sold in Bolingbrook

A lottery player who bought a ticket in suburban Bolingbrook won Thursday night's $1 million Illinois Lotto jackpot, making the third winner in the last two weeks, state lottery officials announced.

Though the winner has yet to come forward, Dashank Desai, co-owner of Stop 24 Liquors, said he knows who bought the ticket.

“The customer was in our store this morning when an Illinois Lottery

representative informed us that we sold a $1 million winning Lotto ticket,” said

Desai. “The customer then called someone on the phone, read out loud the

winning Lotto numbers, and then blurted out that they matched all the numbers.”

The Bolingbrook liquor store, located at 319 Veterans Pkwy, sold the winning ticket, which matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers: 26-29-33-41-44-50.

Desai said his family, who owns the liquor store, has sold several winning Lottery tickets over the years, but this jackpot was the largest.

For selling the winning ticket, Stop 24 Liquors will receive a bonus of $10,000, which equals 1% of the prize amount.

The jackpot winner has one year from the date of the drawing to come forward.

Winners are encouraged to visit the Illinois Lottery website to learn how to claim their prizes.