Illinois Lottery

Winning $1M Illinois Lottery Ticket Sold in Bolingbrook

A lottery bet slip
Getty Images, File

A lottery player who bought a ticket in suburban Bolingbrook won Thursday night's $1 million Illinois Lotto jackpot, making the third winner in the last two weeks, state lottery officials announced.

Though the winner has yet to come forward, Dashank Desai, co-owner of Stop 24 Liquors, said he knows who bought the ticket.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

“The customer was in our store this morning when an Illinois Lottery
representative informed us that we sold a $1 million winning Lotto ticket,” said
Desai. “The customer then called someone on the phone, read out loud the
winning Lotto numbers, and then blurted out that they matched all the numbers.”

The Bolingbrook liquor store, located at 319 Veterans Pkwy, sold the winning ticket, which matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers: 26-29-33-41-44-50.

Local

winter storm warning 2 hours ago

Snowfall Totals: 10 Inches of Snow Hits Area of Chicago

Wrigleyville 3 hours ago

Steven Strauss, Owner of Iconic Wrigleyville Bar ‘Sluggers,' Dies at 76

Desai said his family, who owns the liquor store, has sold several winning Lottery tickets over the years, but this jackpot was the largest.

For selling the winning ticket, Stop 24 Liquors will receive a bonus of $10,000, which equals 1% of the prize amount.

The jackpot winner has one year from the date of the drawing to come forward.

Winners are encouraged to visit the Illinois Lottery website to learn how to claim their prizes.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery$1 million lottery ticketillinois lottery ticketlucky day lottowinning lottery ticket
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us