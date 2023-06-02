Willis Tower to Light Up Antennas for Taylor Swift's ‘The Eras Tour' Stop in Chicago

There's a whole lot of enthusiasm surrounding Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" concerts in Chicago this weekend, with scores of fans expected to descend on downtown to relive some of the artists' greatest hits.

The upcoming performances are so highly anticipated, even Chicago's tallest building is helping drum up excitement.

The Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, will light up its antennas in a variety of different colors during Swift's three days of performances at Soldier Field, according to the SkyDeck Chicago website. On Friday night, the antennas will shine in green and teal, while on Saturday, the second day of performances, they'll be lit in purple and gold.

On Sunday, Swift's final night of performances, the antennas will be visible in red and pink.