Taylor Swift Mania Begins: Fans Line Up for Hours in Hopes of Snagging Early Merch

Dedicated Taylor Swift fans in Chicago are entering their "waiting in line" era.

Crowds of fans started camping outside of Soldier Field early Thursday morning in hopes of snagging early merch for the singer's upcoming sold-out performances.

As of 9:30 a.m., footage from the scene showed crews still setting up tents full of "The Eras Tour" gear. Soldier Field said sales were slated to begin at 10 a.m.

Many waited for hours to be among the first in line. Some on social media reported being at the scene as early as 4:30 a.m.

Swift isn't slated to perform in Chicago until Friday, but the highly anticipated shows are expected to draw massive crowds to downtown Chicago as more than 60,000 Swift fans descend on Soldier Field each night -- not including parents and ride-share drivers dropping off and picking up the concert goers.

And much like the merchandise tent, the lines and traffic will likely start much earlier.

"The final countdown to Taylor Swift's 3-night foray at Soldier Field is finally upon us," a press release from the stadium said Wednesday, adding that Swift's "The Eras Tour" is one of the "most anticipated musical events of 2023."

Beyond the lines to gear up, get in or get out, traffic is also expected to increase heading into the weekend.

"Guests may experience heavy traffic at certain times," Soldier Field says.

Both Soldier Field and city officials are "strongly" encouraging ticket holders to use public transportation, and to arrive early.

For those who miss the Thursday merch sales, each day of the show, merchandise sales outside the stadium will begin at 12 p.m. in four locations, Soldier Field says. Parking lots open at 2 p.m., and show gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The first show is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with openers OWEN and Girl in Red.

According to the stadium, Swift will take the stage around 8 p.m., with a set that lasts for at least three hours.