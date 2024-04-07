Will the eclipse damage my pet's eyes? A veterinarian says not to worry. Here's why

As the days inched closer to Monday's historic total solar eclipse, medical experts emphasized the importance of wearing proper eye protection, warning those who don't could suffer potentially severe eye damage.

The guidance led pet owners to question if the eclipse could damage their animals' eyes too and whether it would be best to keep their furry friends inside.

The celestial event won't pose much danger to pets, explained Dr. Carly Fox, a New York City veterinarian.

“Unlike people, animals don't know that there's an eclipse happening, so they are very unlikely to look directly into the sun,” Fox told the American Animal Hospital Association. “So mostly your dog or cat will be perfectly fine.”

But if the eclipse has you more excited than usual, your pet might pick up on your change in behavior.

Companion animals are more likely to be concerned about humans acting differently than they are the eclipse itself, according to the Ohio State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

If you have an anxious animal, try your best to stay calm.

"Pets are sensitive to our emotions and actions, so staying composed is key," Fox said.

While the eclipse might alter your plans for Monday, to minimize stress, it's essential to keep your pet's routine as normal as possible. Although eye damage isn't likely, it's a good idea to keep your pet inside as the spectacle occurs, whether you're in the path of totality or not.

Beside that change, maintain their regular feeding, walk and exercise schedule, according to veterinarians.

If you're taking a road trip for the celestial event and thinking about bringing your pet along, you might want to reconsider. The Indiana Board of Animal Health previously urged eclipse watchers to leave their pets at home, especially if they'll be around other animals and unfamiliar people and be in crowded areas.

If you decide to venture out of town, consider creating a calming atmosphere for your pet before leaving. Suggestions include leaving lights on and playing soothing music.

As a veterinarian with 15 years of experience, Fox said she hasn't seen any eclipse-related eye damage in pets, and she hasn't discovered any document cases either.

But if you're still concerned about the possibility, there are some signs to watch for.

"“Squinting, any ocular discharge, any change to the appearance of their eye, or any change in the animal's vision,” Fox said.

If you've thought about whether it's a good idea to put glasses on your pet -- refrain from doing so. That could cause the animal extra stress, according to veterinarians.