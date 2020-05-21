Will Chicago’s Public Pools Reopen This Summer?

While Memorial Day is typically considered the start of swimming season, the holiday itself and summer overall will undoubtedly look different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Chicago, the decision on whether or not public pools will open has yet to be made, according to city officials.

While coronavirus doesn't spread through water itself, health officials are concerned about the interactions of swimmers.

"The public pools are part of the larger conversation that we're looking about, where are we as a city?" said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner. "What structural things need to be in place, those would be a much bigger decision, because it is difficult to keep that sort of physical distancing."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recreational facilities should still take precautions even though there is no evidence COVID-19 can spread through water.

Swimmers should cover their coughs and sneezes and wash their hands regularly. Face coverings should be used when feasible, but not in the water, because they could restrict breathing, health officials said.