Why I Run: How to Share Your Story of Running the 2020 Virtual Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Every year the Bank of America Chicago Marathon inspires people around the world with stories of altruism, tenacity and triumph over incredible life hurdles -- all tied to why they are participating in the annual event.

Even as the event goes virtual this year, the marathon still wants to hear your story!

Whether you are a virtual runner, volunteer or spectator, the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience invites you to share why you're running this year.

Here's how to do it: Click here and choose how you are participating. You'll get the opportunity to write about your running motivation and inspiration, your favorite Chicago memory and what makes running in Chicago special to you.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience started on Monday, Oct. 5, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 11, the date that would have been the 43rd running of this year's race.

Thinking about running? Here's how to sign up: Click on this link to view a menu of distances to choose from, then pick your race and enter your information.

Take a look at a few inspiring runners below and check out NBC 5's Why I Run feature from last year.

Running the Bank of America Chicago Marathon hasn't been canceled, just changed during the coronavirus pandemic. A group of runners is keeping up the spirit of community as the race goes virtual. NBC 5's Jen DeSalvo reports.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is going virtual this year and here to help you achieve your running goals is GumboFit founder Courtney Phillips.

