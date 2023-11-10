Why can't dogs have ham? Here are Thanksgiving foods you shouldn't give your pet and others you can

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you might be already thinking about planning your hefty meal complete with turkey, possibly ham, a whole lot of sides, and of course, desserts.

For many dog owners, as you do the cooking or sit down for your long-awaited Thanksgiving meal, you might be tempted to share a little with your furry friends. While some foods are perfectly fine to give your four-legged family members, there are plenty you'll want to steer away from, and that includes ham.

In short, the American Kennel Club doesn't recommend giving your dog ham. While it isn't toxic in itself, ham has a high sodium content and includes preservatives located with nitrates and nitrates, which are also sodium based.

Too much sodium can be especially detrimental and cause kidney damage or seizures in dogs and even result in death. However, it most likely won't hurt your dog if you give them a small slice of ham once in a blue moon.

Turkey might be a better meat option for your pup, but make sure you prepare it properly.

You'll want to remove the turkey fat and skin from a piece of white meat, boil it, and keep it bland and unseasoned, according to petMD by Chewy. Additionally, avoid excessive salt and other seasonings.

It's especially important to make sure your dog doesn’t have any pieces of meat that have bone attached. Be aware that turkey still has some fat in the muscle, even with visible fat removed. That can cause an upset stomach and pancreatitis in some cases, the website noted.

According to the AKC, here are other dishes you'll want to shy away from with your pets:

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

While the list of what to avoid is extensive, there are plenty of other things your pets can eat safely. Among them are both sweet potatoes and potatoes themselves.

Green beans, which contain plant fiber, manganese, and vitamins C and K, are also suitable for dogs. Other acceptable options include pumpkin and plain peas.

Apples, too, are another possibility. But you'll want to stay away from the core, because eating a large number of apple seeds can be toxic to dogs.

Whatever you decide to give your pup, make sure to avoid butter, seasonings, including salt and pepper, and items high in fat content.