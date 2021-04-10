White Sox-Royals Game Postponed Due to Rain in Chicago

White Sox-Royals game postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago White Sox' second home game of the season on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals has been postponed.
The forecast has Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox' home ballpark, and Chicago inundated with rain and a chance of thunderstorms for the greater part of the day. It is expected to continue raining into Sunday morning.
First pitch for the series finale on Sunday is 1:10 p.m. and could be impacted by the rain.
The game will not be moved to Sunday as part of a double-header to close out the series. Instead, it will be made up on May 14 as part of a split doubleheader. Both games will be seven-inning regulation games. Both teams will be allowed to add an extra player.
On May 14, the first game will start at 1:10 p.m. CT with the second beginning at 7:10 p.m. CT.
Fans who had tickets or parking passes for Saturday's game will get a credit in their White Sox ticket account, which can be applied to any future regular season Sox home game tickets.
Rain also caused a two hour delay for their home opener on Thursday.
NBC Sports Chicago will air a live NHL game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. CT instead.
