White Sox-Royals Game Postponed Due to Rain in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox' second home game of the season on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals has been postponed.

The forecast has Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox' home ballpark, and Chicago inundated with rain and a chance of thunderstorms for the greater part of the day. It is expected to continue raining into Sunday morning.

First pitch for the series finale on Sunday is 1:10 p.m. and could be impacted by the rain.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 14, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. CT and the second contest as scheduled at 7:10 p.m. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 10, 2021

Both games will be seven-inning regulation games and both clubs can add an extra player the doubleheader. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 10, 2021

On May 14, the first game will start at 1:10 p.m. CT with the second beginning at 7:10 p.m. CT.

Fans who had tickets or parking passes for Saturday's game will get a credit in their White Sox ticket account, which can be applied to any future regular season Sox home game tickets.

Rain also caused a two hour delay for their home opener on Thursday.

NBC Sports Chicago will air a live NHL game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. CT instead.

