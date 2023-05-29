White Sox, MLB Twitter Reacts to Liam Hendriks' Emotional Return to Mound

White Sox, MLB Twitter reacts to Liam Hendriks' return to mound originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Liam Hendriks is officially back.
The Chicago White Sox pitcher returned to the mound on Monday after a successful fight with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
After announcing his diagnosis last Dec. 8, Hendriks made his long-awaited season debut against the Los Angeles Angels in front of a home crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field.
And how did the three-time All-Star announce his return? By throwing a strike on his first pitch.
