White Sox, MLB Twitter Reacts to Liam Hendriks' Emotional Return to Mound

White Sox, MLB Twitter reacts to Liam Hendriks' return to mound

Liam Hendriks is officially back.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher returned to the mound on Monday after a successful fight with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

After announcing his diagnosis last Dec. 8, Hendriks made his long-awaited season debut against the Los Angeles Angels in front of a home crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A well-deserved standing ovation for Liam Hendriks 👏 pic.twitter.com/QCyztb474y — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 30, 2023

And how did the three-time All-Star announce his return? By throwing a strike on his first pitch.

Liam Hendriks fires a strike for his first pitch of the 2023 season. 💚 pic.twitter.com/GwTyLXlgUC — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted to Hendriks' inspiring return to action:

Less than 5 months since his first treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Liam Hendriks is back with the White Sox. 💚 pic.twitter.com/x5A2wbSKSC — MLB (@MLB) May 29, 2023

As someone who's watched days turn into weeks in an ICU watching my brother battle cancer, I'll never be able to express how impactful this is



Liam Hendriks, you deserve the world. pic.twitter.com/Ocd0Zjt15c — jack (@Jolly_Olive) May 30, 2023

Great moment at Guaranteed Rate Field as Liam Hendriks enters to a standing ovation which included many Angels players and coaches. Still standing as the 8th inning begins. Everyone giving him a moment to soak it in. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 30, 2023

Dude is a battler. Cancer picked a horrible opponent. — Beyond The Halo (@BeyondTheHalo) May 30, 2023

Liam Hendriks pitching on a big league mound in a game on May 29th is one of the most insane things I’ve ever seen. Guy is a complete animal. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) May 30, 2023

What a human being. 💚 — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) May 30, 2023