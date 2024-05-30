Verizon

Verizon outages reported in Chicago area Thursday evening

By NBC Chicago Staff

Outages on Verizon's network were reported in the Chicago area early Thursday evening, with reports of outages peaking at around 5:30 p.m., according to Downdetector.

The outage-tracking website showed over 1,500 outage reports earlier Thursday, with reported outages beginning to surface in large numbers during the 4 p.m. hour.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

Just under 1,000 outages were still reported just after 6:30 p.m., with outages appearing to subside by 9:30 p.m., according to the website.

Verizon's support account on Twitter appeared to confirm the outages, responding to numerous customers who alerted the mobile carrier of the issue.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Verizon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us