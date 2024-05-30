Verizon outages reported in Chicago area Thursday evening

Outages on Verizon's network were reported in the Chicago area early Thursday evening, with reports of outages peaking at around 5:30 p.m., according to Downdetector.

The outage-tracking website showed over 1,500 outage reports earlier Thursday, with reported outages beginning to surface in large numbers during the 4 p.m. hour.

Just under 1,000 outages were still reported just after 6:30 p.m., with outages appearing to subside by 9:30 p.m., according to the website.

Verizon's support account on Twitter appeared to confirm the outages, responding to numerous customers who alerted the mobile carrier of the issue.