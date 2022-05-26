White Sox' Joe Kelly to IL, Tanner Banks Recalled From Charlotte

By Alex Shapiro

Joe Kelly to 15-Day IL with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just over two weeks after making his White Sox debut, Joe Kelly is going back on the injured list. The team placed Kelly on the 15-Day IL with a strained left hamstring on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the team recalled Tanner Banks from Triple-A.

Kelly left partway through the eighth inning of Wednesday night’s game after striking out Franchy Cordero.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other than one disastrous outing in which he surrendered five runs to the Yankees, Kelly has been dominant in his short stint with the White Sox. Out of seven games, Kelly has five scoreless appearances.

Kelly pitched in his first game with the White Sox on May 8. Before that, he was sidelined with a biceps injury.

Local

Chicago Coronavirus 22 mins ago

Several Chicago-Area Counties Now at ‘High Community Level' of COVID, CDC Says

Memorial Day Weekend 2 hours ago

Memorial Day Weekend: Things to Do in and Around Chicago

Meanwhile, Banks returns to the big league club after putting up a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings to start his rookie season. The White Sox sent Banks down to Charlotte after their doubleheader against the Yankees earlier this week.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us