White Sox' Joe Kelly to IL, Tanner Banks Recalled From Charlotte

Just over two weeks after making his White Sox debut, Joe Kelly is going back on the injured list. The team placed Kelly on the 15-Day IL with a strained left hamstring on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the team recalled Tanner Banks from Triple-A.

Kelly left partway through the eighth inning of Wednesday night’s game after striking out Franchy Cordero.

Joe Kelly gets Cordero swinging, but leaves the game with a trainer right after the pitch pic.twitter.com/jepSjo9god — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 26, 2022

Other than one disastrous outing in which he surrendered five runs to the Yankees, Kelly has been dominant in his short stint with the White Sox. Out of seven games, Kelly has five scoreless appearances.

Kelly pitched in his first game with the White Sox on May 8. Before that, he was sidelined with a biceps injury.

Meanwhile, Banks returns to the big league club after putting up a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings to start his rookie season. The White Sox sent Banks down to Charlotte after their doubleheader against the Yankees earlier this week.

