White Sox Home Opener: What to Know as the Team, Fans Return to Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago White Sox will return to Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday afternoon in the team's home opener against the Kansas City Royals, with some big changes debuting on the South Side.

Similar to the Chicago Cubs, the White Sox will welcome a limited number of fans to watch the home opening game as the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout the city.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Here's what you need to know:

What time is the Sox game?

The Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals Thursday at 3:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Click here to buy tickets.

How can I watch the Sox game on TV?

Thursday's opener will be televised on NBC Sports Channel, with digital coverage and streaming on the MyTeams app. NBC Sports Chicago will also have full coverage of the game on their website, located here.

For a full list of channels, click here.

How can I get to the game?

The Chicago Transit Authority will continue to provide transpiration by train and bus to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2021 White Sox baseball season.

Chicagoans can get off at the following CTA stops for the ballpark:

Red Line: Sox/35th

Green Line: 35th/Bronzeville/IIT

Metra/Rock Island: 35th St. "Lou" Jones

If taking the CTA bus, Routes 773, 774 and 775 all run to Chicago's South Side field. If parking at the ballpark, the ticket should have a pre-assigned parking lot. Parking lots open two hours before games in the opening series of the season, and will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch in all series thereafter.

What will change at Guaranteed Rate Field due to COVID-19?

For the first series of the season against the Royals, gates and parking lots will open two hours prior to game time. For all other series, parking lots and gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

Fans will not be permitted to tailgate at White Sox games due to COVID restrictions.

There will be no paper tickets accepted at the ballpark this season, as fans will be required to have electronic tickets for entry. Those tickets will be used to expedite contactless entry to the ballpark, the team says.

All fans two years of age and older must wear masks to attend games at Guaranteed Rate Field this season. Fans are asked to keep masks on unless actively eating or drinking.

Cash will not be accepted at retail stores or at concession stands inside of the ballpark. Mobile ordering will be available through the MLB Ballpark app.

For more on the changes at Guaranteed Rate Field this season, click here.

What will the weather be like Thursday in Chicago?

Based on the latest forecast models, scattered showers are expected throughout the morning Thursday, steadily decreasing through the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will likely drop across the city with highs in the mid-60s.

For a full forecast from NBC 5, click here.