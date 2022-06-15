White Sox 13, Tigers 0: Offensive Outburst Leads to Sweep originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox finished up a three-game series this afternoon in Detroit, dominating every facet of the contest to earn a series sweep. A total of 22 hits and 13 runs from the offense to go along with a shutout pitching performance is the tale of the tape.

Every player in the starting lineup recorded a base knock, with Adam Engel the last to join the hit parade with an RBI triple in the 6th, pushing the lead into double digits. Moncada led the offensive charge with a five-hit day, Abreu joined with four of his own, and both Mendick and Zavala went deep to combine for four driven in.

Vince Velasquez also made his first start off of the injured list and looked solid. The righty went 2.2 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. Davis Martin was nothing short of brilliant to follow, going 5.1 innings in relief with three strikeouts and only three hits allowed. Jose Ruiz eventually finished off the job with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to cap it off.

With the victory, the White Sox move to 30-31 on the season. They will look to expand their three-game winning streak in Houston this weekend.

W: Davis Martin (1-2, 3.05 ERA) | L: Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA)

Notable Performers

Davis Martin: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Martin entered today's finale as a long reliever and delivered. Out of his 58 pitches thrown, 44 of them were for strikes as he showed great command of the zone all game. The solid outing also earned him the first win of his Major League career.

The Offense: 22 Hits, 13 Runs

The entire starting lineup recorded a hit today, earning the whole offense today's notable distinction. Leading the way was Yoan Moncada, who went 5-for-6 with a home run, double, and five RBI. Abreu also went 4-for-5 day with a pair of doubles, two driven in, and three runs scored. The longball courtesy of Mendick and Zavala padded the lead, while Andrew Vaughn and Josh Harrison each added three-hit performances. Overall, it was a much-needed game for all involved and a great sight ahead of a tough weekend series in Houston.

Next Game

The Sox have an off day on Thursday before facing off against the Astros on Friday. Lucas Giolito will be on the bump against lefty Framer Valdez. First pitch at Minute Maid Park is set for at 7:10 PM CDT in the series opener. Note that it will air on Apple TV+, and not NBC Sports Chicago.

