When Is the Official Summer Solstice Date?

Though it might feel like we're in the dog days of summer, the season technically hasn't begun yet.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the astronomical first day of summer arrives in conjunction with the solstice on Tuesday, June 21 at 4:14 a.m.

The summer solstice also marks the longest day and shortest night of the 2022 year for those in the northern hemisphere, who will receive sunlight at the most direct angle on Tuesday.

In Chicago, the sun will rise at 5:13 and set at 8:30 p.m., according to sunrise-sunset, though twilight will last until 9:03 p.m.

Even though the solstice marks the most daylight that the city will see all year, it doesn't actually have the latest sunset. That will occur on June 27, according to the website, with sunrise occurring slightly later each day following the solstice.

The solstice will coincide with yet another heat wave in Chicago, with highs expected to reach into the upper-90s on Tuesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

In fact, temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s throughout the work week, so pack plenty of sunscreen and water wherever you go.