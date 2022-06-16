When Is the Official Start of Summer?

Though it might feel like we're in the dog days of summer, the season technically hasn't begun yet.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the astronomical first day of summer arrives in conjunction with the solstice on Tuesday, June 21 at 4:14 a.m.

The summer solstice also marks the longest day and shortest night of the 2022 year for those in the northern hemisphere, who will receive sunlight at the most direct angle on Tuesday.

In Chicago, the sun will rise at 5:13 and set at 8:30 p.m., according to sunrise-sunset, though twilight will last until 9:03 p.m.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After days of excessive heat, Chicagoans felt a little relief on Thursday with less humidity and high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Mostly sunny again and cooler, Saturday should see temperatures peak in the mid-70s to low 80s.

The sunshine will likely continue on Father's Day, along with warmer temperatures in the upper 80s, the latest forecast models show.