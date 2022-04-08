chicago park district

When Does Chicago Park District Summer Camp Registration Start?

The district's day camp will run for six weeks from July through August

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Chicago Park District
With summertime approaching, so is registration season for Chicago Park District Summer Camps. 

The district will host its annual selection camps, with registration running May 9-10 online and May 14 in-person for most parks. 

Day camps for those ages 6 to 12 will span six-weeks from July 5 to Aug. 12. The camp offers two six-hour shifts each day, ranging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities for day camps will include sports, arts and outdoor activities with a concentration on honing developmental skills from friendship to civic engagement.

There also will be play camps for kids ages 3 to 5 and teens ages 13 to 17. Camp sign is available for kids who are Deaf or hard of hearing, as well. The hours for these programs vary. 

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks. 

Financial assistance is available for city residents. More information is available here

