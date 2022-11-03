Wheeling High School Students Celebrate Day of the Dead with Giant Ofrenda

Wheeling High School Students marked the "Day of the Dead" or Dia de los Muertos, by building an ofrenda that fills the school's front foyer.

The collaborative effort is put on by about 200 students in AP Spanish and the Multi-Cultural club.

Although the tradition has been going on for more than a decade, this year, students also invited their Ukrainian classmates to take part.

"We wanted to let them know we support them and hear their voices," senior Maria Rodriguez said.

Spanish teacher Rebecca Castro says every year students visit the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen for inspiration. This year, she said there was no question they wanted to dedicate their display to the victims of Ukraine.

"It's special this year because of what’s happening [in Ukraine] and because of the students we’ve received," said Castro.

Eight students have transferred to Wheeling High School from Ukraine just this year. At least 100 students have ties to the country.

"[The day of the Dead] is a celebration of life. It’s not really a celebration of death. For many cultures, it’s the continuation of life, life in the after life. The dead are never really dead, they’re always here with us in our hearts and spirits," said Castro.

"[The purpose] is to bring us all together, and all the cultures can come together and celebrate and learn about something that affects us."

An ofrenda is a traditional part of Dia de Los Muertos celebations. It's an altar or collection of offerings - with photos, food, candles and flowers - dedicated to a deceased loved one.

The colorful display at Wheeling high school is filled with symbolism. There are sunflowers for Ukraine, barriletes, or kites, from Guatemala, and calaveras, or skulls, from Mexico.

"We wanted to incorporate our feelings and what we lived through with all of the other students who don’t know much about it and want to know more," said Anna Mohyliuk, a Junior.

Mohyliuk and her classmate, Bogdana Pankiv, are both from Ukraine and have many family members still living abroad.

"I feel like this is a great part of our school, bringing all of the cultures together, and incorporating them with our school life," said Mohyliuk.

"They have been scared. I have been scared for them. I can’t even watch the news anymore because it’s just like, I don’t want to break down crying every time," said Pankiv.

"It feels heartwarming just to know people actually care enough to get us involved into their culture."

The ofrenda will be on display through Friday.