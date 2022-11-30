What to Know About Chicago's Overnight Parking Ban as it Begins Thursday

Chicago will begin its overnight parking ban Thursday, with 107 miles worth of main streets set to be impacted by the annual run of restrictions.

According to the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation, vehicles parked in prohibited areas between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be towed in an effort to keep the roads clear of snow and ice throughout April 1, 2023.

The parking ban will be enforced whether or not there's snow on the ground, the city warns.

Signage is posted permanently along the affected routes, and the department has placed flyers on cars as additional reminders before the restrictions are issued shortly.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A map of the streets impacted by the ban can be found on the city's website.

Owners of cars that are towed for violating the ban will face a minimum fee of $150, a ticket that will start at $60 and a storage fee of $25 per day.

Vehicles will be towed to one of two impound lots, located at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd. Motorists can also visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.