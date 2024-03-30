What stores will be open and closed on Easter Sunday? Here's what to know

As families around the Chicago area prepare to celebrate Easter Sunday, many retailers will have altered hours or will be closed in observance of the Christian holiday.

For those looking for last-minute items needed for a family gathering or for others who may not celebrate the holiday, knowing where you will and won't be able to shop on Sunday can be helpful before heading out of the house.

From grocery stores to big-box retailers, here's a look at what stores will be open and closed on Sunday, March 31 for Easter.

Open for Easter

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

The Home Depot

Jewel-Osco

Kroger/Mariano's

Meijer

Walgreens (though hours may vary by location and some locations may be closed)

Walmart

Open with moderated hours

Whole Foods Market (check with local store for hours)

Closed