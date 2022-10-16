What Should You Eat When You Have COVID? More Than A Dozen Foods to Boost Your Immune System

If you've come down with COVID before, you likely know what to do if it happens again, including drinking plenty of fluids, getting a good amount of rest and, if necessary, taking over-the-counter medications for temporary relief.

Depending on the severity of your illness, you may be prescribed Paxlovid - the only antiviral pill recommended to treat the disease - advised to undergo monoclonal antibody treatment or take another route. If you've become infected, regardless of which treatment you take, doctors say it's important to fill your body with nutrient-rich foods.

First and foremost, no single food will completely eliminate COVID-19 or speed up the recovery process. But according to the University of Nebraska Medicine, every bit of healthy eating helps your body fight disease more effectively and not just COVID.

Dr. Eunice Yu, medical director of COVID-19 Recovery Care at Henry Ford Health in Michigan, explained that if you contract COVID-19, it's okay to take supplements as you recover, if desired. But none have evidence of immune support or recovery, she said, adding "nothing is better" to help someone recuperate than eating fresh fruits or vegetables.

Along with fruits and vegetables, protein is known for bolstering immunity and improving overall healing capacity. If you're well enough to do so, Yu suggests eating lean chicken or turkey or even perhaps trying chicken noodle soup with ginger and vegetable pieces. That, she said, will provide you with immune-supporting nutrients and also up your fluid intake at the same time.

In a previous article by Samaritan Health Services, Family Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Wilson offered a piece of advice for those who've gotten sick and aren't sure what to eat.

"“Listen to your body and what sounds good," she said in an article. "You’ll get better faster if you stick to healthy foods and avoid greasy, sugary or junk foods.”

Wilson recommended fermented foods, which contain probiotics, hot tea, broth-based soups and garlic, which consists of antibacterial, antiviral and anti-fungal properties.

If COVID-19 has temporarily taken your sense of taste or smell, it may not be that easy to gauge what you're hungry for, if anything. As easy as it may be, don't skip meals, Chelsea Johnson, clinical dietitian at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital, said in an article. Instead of forcing yourself to eat, look to liquids like soups, smoothies and meal replacement drinks, she stated.

Johnson recommends you follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate guidelines, which suggest you fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables and a quarter each with protein and high-fiber carbohydrates.

Seeking out high-fiber carbs like brown rice, chickpeas or certain types of beans may be a good idea, she said. They are not only nutritious, but also are textured and appeal to a sense you haven't lost.

Spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cumin, garlic powder and black pepper are adequate options too, as they're all considered healthy and won't boost your weight or blood pressure like sugar and salt.

If you've lost your sense of taste or small, eating well isn't the only thing that's important.

"One of the mechanisms behind loss of smell and taste is destruction of the cells that support your olfactory (or smelling) nerves, so taking good care of yourself during that recovery period—getting good nutrition, getting good rest, giving your body what it needs to recover—will help bring those senses back,” said Dr. Yu. “Good self-care is absolutely critical.”

Still unsure of what to prepare for your next meal?

While many more exist, here are some of the foods to help boost your immune system: