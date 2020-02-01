Wicker Park

Weapons Seized After 5 Arrested at Wicker Park Party: Police

It was not immediately clear why police were called to the party or what kinds of weapons were found, police said

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

Police arrested five people and seized multiple weapons Saturday after being called to a party in Wicker Park.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the “large party” in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Five people were taken into custody at the scene and an unspecified number of weapons were seized, police said. It was not immediately clear why police were called to the party or what kinds of weapons were found.

Local

Chicago Police 13 mins ago

Shootings, Homicides Increased in January Compared to 2019: Police

East Garfield Park 3 hours ago

2 Men Shot in East Garfield Park

Area North detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Wicker ParkChicago Police DepartmentArea North
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us