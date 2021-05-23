Wauconda Man Dies in High-Speed Motorcycle Crash, Lake County Deputies Say

Police in suburban Lake County say a Wauconda man has died after a high-speed motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Fremont Township.

According to authorities, deputies were called to Route 176 and Fairfield Road at approximately 3:10 a.m. after a motorist reported that a motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a motorcycle off the roadway, and they also found a 30-year-old man who had been thrown from the motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities believe that the man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Route 176, and was traveling at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection with Fairfield Road. The man lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and hit a traffic barrier.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

Investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit are continuing to look into the crash.