UPDATE: Lightfoot Reschedules Event Launching Campaign Supporting Care Workers

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was expected to launch a new campaign supporting care workers Thursday, according to her public schedule, but that event was rescheduled minutes before it was set to begin.

The announcement of the campaign, called "Your Home Is Someone's Workplace," was expected to be made at a news conference beginning at around 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, her office said. Just before 3 p.m., the office said the event would be rescheduled but offered no day or time.

The announcement comes one day after the city announced plans to begin the school year remotely for Chicago Public Schools.