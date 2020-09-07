pullman national monument

Watch Live: Lightfoot, Durbin Join Chicago Leaders For Pullman National Monument Groundbreaking

Lightfoot and Durbin join Chicago community leaders and city officials at 10:45 a.m. to speak about the importance of the designation and the start of construction on the Pullman National Monument.

Watch the groundbreaking in the player above beginning at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Dick Durbin on Monday will celebrate the groundbreaking of the Pullman National Monument in Chicago’s historic Pullman District, now a National Park.

Lightfoot and Durbin join Chicago community leaders and city officials at 10:45 a.m. on Labor Day, according to their offices, to speak about the importance of the designation and the start of construction on the National Monument.

Local

Navy Pier 19 mins ago

Monday Marks Last Day to Visit Navy Pier Before Spring 2021

Austin 57 mins ago

Man Charged With Killing 3-Year-Old Girl in Chicago

"In 2014, Durbin introduced legislation to designate Chicago’s historic Pullman District as a National Park," Durbin's office said in a statement. "A year later, he helped persuade then-President Barack Obama to use his authority to create the Pullman National Monument."

According to his office, Durbin worked with the Illinois Congressional delegation to help secure about $15 million in federal funds for the new National Monument.

This article tagged under:

pullman national monumentLori LightfootDick Durbinpullman district
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us