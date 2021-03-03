Watch Live: Lightfoot, Chicago Police to Update on City's Search Warrant Policy

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at 9 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown will deliver an update on the city's search warrant policy Wednesday, her office said.

The two will be joined by other city leaders for a 9 a.m. news conference at City Hall, according to Lightfoot's public schedule. The event can be watched live in the video player above.

The update to the policy comes more than two months after video was released showing a botched 2019 police raid in which officers went to the wrong home and handcuffed a naked woman in an incident caught on body camera footage.

Anjanette Young and her attorney say police raided her home on Feb. 19, 2019, as they served a warrant based on information from an unnamed informant. Video showed officers handcuffing Young while she stood naked for several minutes, despite her repeated cries that they were in the wrong home.

The raid on Young’s home was brought to light in December when footage of the raid was leaked to a local television station by Young’s lawyer. Lightfoot's administration tried to prevent footage of the raid from being aired on television in an emergency court filing that a federal judge rejected.

Young filed a lawsuit against the city last month, alleging officials engaged in a conspiracy to cover up civil rights violations. The suit claims police officials failed to independently investigate and verify the place to be searched, naming the city and 12 Chicago Police Department officers as defendants. She previously filed a federal lawsuit against the city, which was dismissed last year.

The 12 police officers connected to the raid have been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of a Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation. The city’s top attorney also resigned in the fallout.

Retired U.S. District Judge Ann Claire Williams and her law firm Jones Day have been tasked by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to conduct a full review of the search warrant executed on Young’s home.