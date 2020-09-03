Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Hold Memorial Service Honoring Lives Lost to COVID-19

NOTE: Live coverage of the event will stream in the player above beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to hold a memorial service for those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Pritzker is set to join faith leaders in Chicago "to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families," his office said.

The service will begin at 6:30 p.m., per Pritzker's public schedule, and will be held at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, located at 5850 South Woodlawn Avenue in Chicago.

Across Illinois, more than 8,000 deaths have been attributed to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

In Chicago alone, more than 2,800 deaths have been reported.